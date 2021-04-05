Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.2% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,480 shares of company stock worth $23,371,809. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

Alphabet stock traded up $61.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,198.75. 32,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,130.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,071.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,803.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

