PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce sales of $291.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.90 million and the highest is $304.70 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $278.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

