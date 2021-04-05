Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $240,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NTGR opened at $41.75 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,792 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,418. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

