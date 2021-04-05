Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $226,000 Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,479,000 after buying an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after buying an additional 134,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $71.33 on Monday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

