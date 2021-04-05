Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 135,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI opened at $68.63 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.