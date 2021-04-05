Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of ONTO opened at $69.92 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

