Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 9,054 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Genesco worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $47.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $706.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

