Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 449.33 ($5.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Paragon Banking Group stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 464 ($6.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 455.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 419.15. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 504.50 ($6.59).

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

