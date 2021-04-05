Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. National Bankshares currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.81.

PLC opened at C$34.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$15.86 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

