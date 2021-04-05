Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.0% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,089. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.06 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

