Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 554,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

