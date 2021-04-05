Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $629,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $65.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,203.15. 55,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,734. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,130.94 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,071.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,803.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,480 shares of company stock worth $23,371,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

