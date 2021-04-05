Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $125.29 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

