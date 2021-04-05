PCHAIN (PI) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

