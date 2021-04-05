PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PCM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. 32,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,641. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

