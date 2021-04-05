Peerplays Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $71,951.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00298392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00097248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00758237 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 112.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029050 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

