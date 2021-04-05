PepsiCo’s (PEP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PEP stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Analyst Recommendations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit