PepsiCo’s (PEP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PEP stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

