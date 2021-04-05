Perpetual Investment Management Limited Purchases Shares of 1,783 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $221.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $228.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

