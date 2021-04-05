Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up to $24.13

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $26.00. Personalis shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 5,781 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,943 shares of company stock worth $205,351 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

