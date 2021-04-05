Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 329,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,583 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Shares of FENG opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Phoenix New Media Limited has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%.

Phoenix New Media Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG).

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.