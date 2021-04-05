PIMCO High Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,538. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

