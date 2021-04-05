Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $213.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded down $12.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,591. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,949 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,496,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100,154 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.