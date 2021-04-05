Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $164.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

