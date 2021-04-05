Piper Sandler Boosts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $14.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Par Pacific by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82,009 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

