Polkamarkets (POLK) Reaches Market Cap of $30.28 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $30.28 million and $2.21 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003808 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00299866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00097806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.07 or 0.00780022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.