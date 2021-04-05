Poseidon Network Price Hits $0.0277 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $61.11 million and $562,809.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002870 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067026 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

