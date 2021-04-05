Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Post were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,531.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

