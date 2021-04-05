Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Tops $4.36 on Exchanges

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $872,333.94 and $3,561.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00007416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00076789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00301749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00103509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00768155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 105.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Token Trading

