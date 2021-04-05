PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 289.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 520.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG opened at $151.96 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.01 and a 1-year high of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

