Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Precipio has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

