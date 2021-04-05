Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $42.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $42,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cantel Medical by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $89.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cantel Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

