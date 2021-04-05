Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $48.92 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,715 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $48,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $107.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

