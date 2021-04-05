Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,729 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.06% of REX American Resources worth $44,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,254,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $89.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $534.13 million, a P/E ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.16. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

