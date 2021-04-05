Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,455 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.48% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $52,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $250.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $99.11 and a twelve month high of $251.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.86 and its 200-day moving average is $195.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

