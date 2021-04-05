Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 26,859 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 568,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $51,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

