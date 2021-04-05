Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 54,771 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.01% of Onto Innovation worth $46,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,308,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 701,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

ONTO opened at $69.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

