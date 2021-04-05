Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 87,938 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,644,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CAE were worth $45,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CAE by 51.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CAE by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 63,715 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,352,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 237,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.18, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CAE in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

