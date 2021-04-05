Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0961 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $1.61 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,742,354 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

