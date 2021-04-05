Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $50,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

