Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702,218 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 44,119 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $57,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $123,432,000 after buying an additional 450,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,312,000 after buying an additional 374,157 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,910.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after buying an additional 313,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

