Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.04 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $50,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5,540.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 384,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

