Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $58.87 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Deckers Outdoor worth $58,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK opened at $330.52 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $118.44 and a twelve month high of $345.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.60 and a 200-day moving average of $286.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,348 shares of company stock worth $3,943,940. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

