Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $69.51 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $69,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,028,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $33.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

