Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142,584 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $60,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Argus cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

