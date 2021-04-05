Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 185,563 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,975,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $58,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $11,182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCPT stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

