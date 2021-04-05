Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,477 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of EastGroup Properties worth $65,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

NYSE EGP opened at $147.80 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

