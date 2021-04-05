Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,546 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $48,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

AEIS opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.87.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

