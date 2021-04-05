Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,908 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Xilinx worth $47,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $120,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $103,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $129.85 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

