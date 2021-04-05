Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after acquiring an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Prologis by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 984,591 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,550,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.50 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

