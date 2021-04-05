Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 5%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.48. 28,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,032,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The firm has a market cap of $648.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Provention Bio by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

