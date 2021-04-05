Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 5%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.48. 28,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,032,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.
The firm has a market cap of $648.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Provention Bio by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
